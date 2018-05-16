By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk & Oreo Selection Box 430G

Cadbury Dairy Milk & Oreo Selection Box 430G
£ 5.00
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • Selection Pack.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mint Flavour
  • Milk chocolate with a mint flavour filling (35 %) and biscuit pieces (12 %).
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo
  • Milk chocolate with a vanilla flavour filling (37.5 %) and biscuit pieces (12 %).
  • 4 bars = 2 x ℮ 95g, 2 x ℮ 120 g
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mint Flavour
  • 8 portions per bar
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • 4 portions per bar
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo
  • 8 portions per bar
  • Unwrap a Good Habit
  • Let's Recycle
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 430G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

430g ℮

  Each 6 chunks contains
    • Energy530 kJ 127 kcal
      6%
    • Fat7.2 g
      10%
    • Saturates4.4 g
      22%
    • Sugars13 g
      14%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ

    Suitable for vegetarians
    1x Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mint Flavour
    2x Cadbury Dairy Milk
    1x Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 chunks (23.8 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy 2232 kJ530 kJ8400 kJ /
    -534 kcal127 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30 g7.2 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g4.4 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g13 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g13 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.4 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.7 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    % reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  Each 3 chunks contains
    • Energy349 kJ 84 kcal
      4%
    • Fat5.2 g
      7%
    • Saturates2.9 g
      15%
    • Sugars7.3 g
      8%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2324 kJ

    Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1x Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mint Flavour
    • 2x Cadbury Dairy Milk
    • 1x Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Acidity Regulators (E501, E500), Colour (E141), Raising Agent (E503), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (15 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy 2324 kJ349 kJ8400 kJ /
    -557 kcal84 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 35 g5.2 g70 g
    of which Saturates 19 g2.9 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 54 g8.2 g260 g
    of which Sugars 49 g7.3 g90 g
    Fibre 1.5 g0.2 g-
    Protein 5.9 g0.9 g50 g
    Salt 0.42 g0.06 g6 g
    % reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  Each 3 chunks contains
    • Energy348 kJ 83 kcal
      4%
    • Fat5.2 g
      7%
    • Saturates2.9 g
      15%
    • Sugars7.3 g
      8%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2321 kJ

    Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1x Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mint Flavour
    • 2x Cadbury Dairy Milk
    • 1x Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (E501, E500), Raising Agent (E503), Flavourings, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (15 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy 2321 kJ348 kJ8400 kJ /
    -556 kcal83 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 35 g5.2 g70 g
    of which Saturates 20 g2.9 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 54 g8.2 g260 g
    of which Sugars 48 g7.3 g90 g
    Fibre 1.4 g0.2 g-
    Protein 5.8 g0.9 g50 g
    Salt 0.42 g0.06 g6 g
    % reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

