Cadbury Dairy Milk & Oreo Selection Box 430G

Product Description
- Selection Pack.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mint Flavour
- Milk chocolate with a mint flavour filling (35 %) and biscuit pieces (12 %).
- Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Milk chocolate.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo
- Milk chocolate with a vanilla flavour filling (37.5 %) and biscuit pieces (12 %).
- 4 bars = 2 x ℮ 95g, 2 x ℮ 120 g
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mint Flavour
- 8 portions per bar
- Cadbury Dairy Milk
- 4 portions per bar
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo
- 8 portions per bar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 430G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
430g ℮
- Each 6 chunks contains
- Energy530 kJ 127 kcal6%
- Fat7.2 g10%
- Saturates4.4 g22%
- Sugars13 g14%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 6 chunks (23.8 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2232 kJ 530 kJ 8400 kJ / - 534 kcal 127 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 7.2 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 4.4 g 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 13 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 13 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.4 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.7 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.06 g 6 g % reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Acidity Regulators (E501, E500), Colour (E141), Raising Agent (E503), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (E501, E500), Raising Agent (E503), Flavourings, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
