Halloween Mummy & Pumpkin Mallow & Jelly Lolly 50G

Product Description
- Vanilla flavoured mallow lollipop, decorated with strawberry flavour jelly candy.
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Beef Gelatine, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Modified Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Potassium Tartrates, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Vegetable Carbon, Carotenes, Anthocyanins, Chlorophylls, Titanium Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight
Number of uses
As a guide, we recommend this product contains approximately 1 serving
Name and address
- BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
- M34 3SU,
- UK.
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g Serving (One Lollipop)
|Energy
|1444kJ / 340kcal
|722kJ / 170kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|- Of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|82.5g
|41.3g
|- Of which Sugars
|65.5g
|32.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020