Tesco Mini Jazzies 55G

£1.15
£2.09/100g

Per 5g

Energy
97kJ
23kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

high

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

high

3%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1946kJ / 463kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with multi-coloured sugar sprinkles.
  • SWEET & BRIGHT
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (55%)[Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30 % minimum, milk solids 20 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 20% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: A white 'bloom' may appear on this product. This is not harmful and will disappear on melting..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
Energy1946kJ / 463kcal97kJ / 23kcal
Fat14.9g0.7g
Saturates9.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate76.9g3.8g
Sugars56.5g2.8g
Fibre2.0g0.1g
Protein4.2g0.2g
Salt0.10g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: A white 'bloom' may appear on this product. This is not harmful and will disappear on melting..

