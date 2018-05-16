Tesco Mini Jazzies 55G

Per 5g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1946kJ / 463kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with multi-coloured sugar sprinkles.
- SWEET & BRIGHT
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (55%)[Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 20% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
11 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: A white 'bloom' may appear on this product. This is not harmful and will disappear on melting..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
55g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5g
|Energy
|1946kJ / 463kcal
|97kJ / 23kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|9.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|76.9g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|56.5g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.2g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: A white 'bloom' may appear on this product. This is not harmful and will disappear on melting..
