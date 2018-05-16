Tesco Free From Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies 5 Pack 100G
Product Description
- Gluten free mini milk chocolate chip cookies.
- Free From Mini Choc Chip Cookies.
- Delicious crumbly gluten free mini cookies, filled with chunks of silky chocolate. Ideal for an on the go snack.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Milk Chocolate Chips (16%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Soya Flour, Gluten Free Oats, Rice Flour, Oligofructose, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
120g e (5 x 20g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2051kJ
|410kJ
|490kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|23.1g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|59.8g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|27.0g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|8.4g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
