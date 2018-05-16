By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies 5 Pack 100G

£ 1.80
£1.80/100g

One bag
  • Energy410kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2051kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten free mini milk chocolate chip cookies.
  • Free From Mini Choc Chip Cookies.
  • Delicious crumbly gluten free mini cookies, filled with chunks of silky chocolate. Ideal for an on the go snack.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Milk Chocolate Chips (16%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Soya Flour, Gluten Free Oats, Rice Flour, Oligofructose, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e (5 x 20g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2051kJ410kJ490kcal98kcal
Fat23.1g4.6g
Saturates10.6g2.1g
Carbohydrate59.8g12.0g
Sugars27.0g5.4g
Fibre4.6g0.9g
Protein8.4g1.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

