Terrys Chocolate Orange & Cranberry Bar 90G

Terrys Chocolate Orange & Cranberry Bar 90G
Product Description

  • Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil and cranberry juice from concentrate pieces (10%).
  • Made with real orange oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sucrose, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate, Vegetable Fats (palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Orange Oil, Oat Fibers, Flavourings, Black Carrot Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approximately 4 portions per tablet

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • Consumer careline
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 5 segments (20 g)%* / Per 5 segments (20 g)
Energy2121 kJ424 kJ
-507 kcal101 kcal5 %
Fat26 g5.1 g7 %
of which saturates16 g3.2 g16 %
Carbohydrate62 g12 g5 %
of which sugars61 g12 g14 %
Fibre2.4 g<0.5 g-
Protein5.2 g1.0 g2 %
Salt0.22 g0.04 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Approximately 4 portions per tablet---

