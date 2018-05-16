Quorn Southern Southern Fried Poppers 60G

- Energy744kJ 179kcal9%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.75g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 298kcal
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour bites, made with mycoprotein, coated in pepper breadcrumb
- To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at:
- www.quorn.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- These delicious high in protein, high in fibre, bite-size snacks are ready to eat - perfect for when you're on the go or to accompany your lunch. With a succulent centre coated in a Southern Fried breadcrumb, you might wish you'd picked up more than one pack.
- Proudly meat free
- Ready to eat
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 60G
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (43%), Seasoning [Tapioca Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Stabiliser: Carrageenan; Salt, Spices (Fenugreek, Paprika, White Pepper), Herbs (Thyme, Sage, Parsley), Sugar, Dried Leek, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne), Sage Extract], Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Fennel, Nutmeg), Yeast, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Black Pepper Extract
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack.Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(typical values as sold) Per 100g:
|(typica values as sold) Per Pack:
|Energy
|1240kJ / 298kcal
|744kJ / 179kcal
|Fat
|16g
|9.4g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|12g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|4.2g
|Protein
|16g
|9.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.75g
|Serves 1
|-
|-
