Quorn Southern Southern Fried Poppers 60G

£ 1.30
£21.67/kg
Per Pack
  • Energy744kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.75g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour bites, made with mycoprotein, coated in pepper breadcrumb
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at:
  • www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • These delicious high in protein, high in fibre, bite-size snacks are ready to eat - perfect for when you're on the go or to accompany your lunch. With a succulent centre coated in a Southern Fried breadcrumb, you might wish you'd picked up more than one pack.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Ready to eat
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 60G
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (43%), Seasoning [Tapioca Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Stabiliser: Carrageenan; Salt, Spices (Fenugreek, Paprika, White Pepper), Herbs (Thyme, Sage, Parsley), Sugar, Dried Leek, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne), Sage Extract], Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Fennel, Nutmeg), Yeast, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack.Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(typical values as sold) Per 100g:(typica values as sold) Per Pack:
Energy1240kJ / 298kcal744kJ / 179kcal
Fat16g9.4g
of which saturates1.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate19g12g
of which sugars 0.2g0.1g
Fibre7.0g4.2g
Protein16g9.8g
Salt1.3g0.75g
Serves 1--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

