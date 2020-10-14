Tesco Finest Roasted Mushroom Gnocchi with Truffle Oil 650g
Product Description
- Cooked potato gnocchi and roasted mushrooms in a creamy sauce made with extra mature Cheddar and truffle flavoured grapeseed oil.
- Potato gnocchi and roasted mushrooms in a creamy sauce made with extra mature Cheddar, white wine and a hint of truffle oil to give a great depth of flavour. Topped with earthy chestnut mushrooms which are roasted with garlic, parsley and thyme.
- Potato gnocchi cooked in a rich, creamy sauce made with extra mature Cheddar and a hint of truffle oil.
- Pack size: 650G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato Gnocchi [Water, Dried Potato, Wheat Flour, Salt, Rice Flour, Turmeric Powder], Whole Milk, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Roasted Mushrooms (9%) [Chestnut Mushroom, Mushroom, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Wine, Cornflour, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Grapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper, White Truffle Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove film lid, stir and heat for a further 5-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
650g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|580kJ
|1721kJ
|138kcal
|409kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|19.5g
|57.9g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.9g
|Protein
|4.4g
|13.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 650g typically weighs 593g.
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
