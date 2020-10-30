Toni & Guy Your Hair Speaks Volume Gift Set
Product Description
- TONI & GUY YOUR HAIR SPEAKS VOL GIFT SET
- Know someone who is addicted to voluminous hair? If you're looking for gifts for her, look no further than the Toni&Guy Volume Styling Bag Collection. Toni&Guy masters the art of hair through creativity, skill and passion and have brought their hard-working and multi-tasking products together in one set. Each of these hair products has been expertly formulated to give hair irresistible volume from root to tip, boosting both your hair and your confidence.
- Start with the Toni&Guy Volume Addicted Shampoo and Conditioner to boost your hair with its unique fibre strengthening system. Follow with our Heat Protection Mist to smooth your hair and protect it against heat damage from blow drying or heat styling. Finish with the Brushable Volume 4 Hairspray to give your hair a final boost before using the Multipurpose Styling Comb to sculpt your boosted look.
- Toni&Guy believes that hair and fashion are linked. That’s why this set contains 4 full-size Voluminous products and a comb to create, or copy, any style you can think of in a luxuriously soft velvet emerald green zip pouch bag with a beautiful palm leaf print lining.
- Toni&Guy celebrates individuality, empowering you to express your style through hair and fashion and to create your look from the hair down. Looking for hairstyle inspiration? Check out our website for professional tips on how to achieve catwalk ready hairstyles.
- Toni&Guy – your hair speaks volumes.
- Toni&Guy Volume Styling Bag Collection Gift Set contains our Volume Addiction Shampoo & Conditioner, Heat Protection Mist, Brushable Hairspray and a multipurpose styling comb in an emerald green bag
- Volume Addicted Shampoo and Conditioner, 250 ml each, pump up the volume and body with a unique fibre strengthening system
- Use our Heat Protection Mist 75 ml to protect and smooth your hair. Defending up to 230ºC, this hair mist allows you to either straighten or curl to create your voluminous look
- The Brushable Volume 4 Hairspray 100 ml delivers volume and strength with a soft touch, giving your hair the boost it needs with a firm and brushable hold
- Finish your hairstyle with our Multipurpose Styling Comb to section and smooth your voluminous creation with precision
- For those who just want a little more volume in their lives, and for those who really want to push the boundaries of hairstyling
Information
Ingredients
Toni&Guy Volume Addiction Conditioner 250ml Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Lactic Acid, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Gluconolactone, Trehalose, Sodium Sulfate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Toni&Guy Volume Addiction Shampoo 250ml Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Laureth-23, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, PPG-6, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Gluconolactone, Trehalose, Sodium Sulfate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Toni&Guy Volume Hold Hairspray 100ml Ingredients: Alcohol, Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, t-Butyl Alcohol, Denatonium Benzoate, Aminomethyl Propanol, Aqua, PPG-12 Dimethicone, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. Toni&Guy Heat Protection Mist 75ml Ingredients: Aqua, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dimethiconol, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Phenoxyethanol, VP/VA Copolymer, Dimethiconol/Silsesquioxane Copolymer, Glycerin, Parfum, Laureth-23, PEG/PPG-20/15 Dimethicone, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Toni&Guy Volume Hold Hairspray 100ml DANGER: Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Use only as directed.
Warnings
- Toni&Guy Volume Addiction Conditioner 250ml CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Toni&Guy Volume Addiction Shampoo 250ml CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Toni&Guy Volume Hold Hairspray 100ml CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Toni&Guy Heat Protection Mist 75ml CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
4 x 1 ℮
Safety information
