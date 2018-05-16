Palm Beach Mango & Passion Fruit Rum Liqueur 50cl
Product Description
- Mango & Passion Fruit
- This mellow, golden liqueur has been crafted using carefully rum and the flavours of sweet mango and sharp, tangy passion fruit. Pair with cola or mix into cocktails for an enticingly exotic drinks.
- 10.0 UK Units per bottle
- Not to be sold to persons under 18
- Please Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 50CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
10.0
ABV
20% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Keep out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced and distributed in the UK
Warnings
- Colour may change over time.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- ICB Ltd,
- Harrogate,
- HG2 8PB.
Distributor address
- ICB Ltd,
- Harrogate,
- HG2 8PB.
Return to
- ICB Ltd,
- Harrogate,
- HG2 8PB.
- www.icbrands.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Safety information
