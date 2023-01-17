Cbd Alchemist Revive Rfrsh Dry Shampoo Coconut 200M

Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ingnition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying in eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate use. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.

Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ingnition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying in eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate use. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL

Directions: Shake well before spraying onto hair remembering to concentrate on roots. Spray from approx. 20cm. Massage gently into hair. Leave for a few moments before removing any excess with fingertips or brushing lightly.

The perfect quick fix for clean, fresh looking hair between washes. Leaves hair revived & refreshed with added volume & texture.

