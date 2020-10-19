By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Ruby Chocolate Nut Tray 305G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Ruby Chocolate Nut Tray 305G
£ 6.00
£1.97/100g
Clubcard Price
Per 30g
  • Energy709kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 709kJ

Product Description

  • A selection of salted dark chocolate coated almonds, ruby chocolate coated caramelised almonds and salted caramel chocolate coated cashew nuts.
  • Ruby chocolate coated almonds, made from naturally pink cocoa beans with a subtle fruity flavour, salted dark chocolate almonds and salted caramel chocolate cashews.
  • Pack size: 305G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds (25%), Ruby Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vanilla Extract], Dark Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Cashew Nuts (9%), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Milk Fat, Dextrose, Honey, Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

305g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
Energy709kJ2362kJ170kcal568kcal
Fat11.8g39.4g
Saturates4.3g14.4g
Carbohydrate11.2g37.3g
Sugars10.6g35.4g
Fibre1.8g6.0g
Protein3.9g13.1g
Salt0.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

