Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Turkey Crown Medium
New
- Energy700kJ 167kcal8%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 560kJ / 133kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A bronze turkey crown.
- Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture. Hand prepared by skilled butchers, this product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- A tender, easy to carve crown.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 15 - 23 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines and cooking instructions opposite. Ensure the crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals left. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 150°C/Gas 4 FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK Oven cook from chilled only. Remove outer packaging. Do not remove the drip pad and foil tray. No need to wash poultry before cooking. If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the crown in its foil tray in a roasting tin. Rub the skin of the crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour remove the kitchen foil, return the crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste the crown occasionally during the cooking process (typically 1-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest for 30 minutes before carving (see www.tesco.com/realfood for carving instructions).
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Number of uses
N/A Multiple Variant Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|560kJ / 133kcal
|700kJ / 167kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.6g
|27.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020