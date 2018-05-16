By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Mixed Chunk Pouch 350G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Mixed Chunk Pouch 350G
£ 3.50
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of chocolates
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Delicious chunks of wholenut, Cadbury Dairy Milk, caramel
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g*Reference Intakes
Energy2155 kJ8400 kJ
-516 kcal2000 kcal
Fat28 g70 g
of which Saturates16 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g260 g
of which Sugars53 g90 g
Fibre2.0 g-
Protein6.6 g50 g
Salt0.27 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

