Tesco Finest Beef Shin & Rich Beef Gravy 3.215Kg

- Energy1784kJ 425kcal21%
- Fat19.0g27%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 204kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked beef shin with a rich beef gravy.
- Sous Vide. This pack of beef shin has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Slow cooked. Tender British beef shin slow cooked for 10 hours with sea salt & mixed peppercorns for extra succulence.
- Pack size: 3.215KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:Beef (86%), Beef Gravy Sauce (12%) [Water, Beef Stock (Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Water, Salt, Celery Extract, Pepper Extract), Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Onion Concetrate, Sugar, Balsamic vinegar (Red Wine, Grape Must Concentrate), Beef Extract, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Thyme, Beef Fat, Yeast Extract], Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Peppercorns.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C, Gas 6 90 min Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and place gravy sachet to one side. Empty contents of pouch into an roasting tray and place in the centre of the oven. Cook for 90 minutes basting regularly. Remove from the oven, leave to rest for 5 mins before serving. For the gravy, pour contents of sachets into a saucepan, and simmer on a medium heat for 8-10 mins before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable to cook in microwave
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
3215g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 209g
|Energy
|853kJ / 204kcal
|1784kJ / 425kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|19.0g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|29.9g
|62.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020