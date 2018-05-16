By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Fredo Workshop 3D Advent Calendar 308G

image 1 of Cadbury Fredo Workshop 3D Advent Calendar 308G
£ 8.00
£2.60/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • 23 bars and 1 bag.
  • Unwrap a Good Habit
  • Let's Recycle
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Chocolates & hidden stickers Inside
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 308G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins, E476), Milk Fat, Salt, Flavourings, Molasses, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • Warning. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended
  • Apply only on clean dry surface (paper, plastic, metal). Do not apply to body, skin or eyes. Do not ingest.
  • Retain for future reference

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Importer address

  • Promidea UK Ltd,
  • 55 Baker Street,
  • London,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

308g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2073 kJ
-495 kcal
Fat24 g
of which Saturates13 g
Carbohydrate64 g
of which Sugars54 g
Fibre1.3 g
Protein4.9 g
Salt0.37 g

Safety information

Warning. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended Apply only on clean dry surface (paper, plastic, metal). Do not apply to body, skin or eyes. Do not ingest. Retain for future reference

