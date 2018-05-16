Cadbury Fredo Workshop 3D Advent Calendar 308G

Product Description
- An assortment of milk chocolates.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- 23 bars and 1 bag.
- Unwrap a Good Habit
- Let's Recycle
- Learn more at recyclenow.com
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Chocolates & hidden stickers Inside
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 308G
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins, E476), Milk Fat, Salt, Flavourings, Molasses, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Warning. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended
- Apply only on clean dry surface (paper, plastic, metal). Do not apply to body, skin or eyes. Do not ingest.
- Retain for future reference
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Importer address
- Promidea UK Ltd,
- 55 Baker Street,
- London,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
308g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2073 kJ
|-
|495 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|of which Sugars
|54 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|Protein
|4.9 g
|Salt
|0.37 g
Safety information
Warning. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended Apply only on clean dry surface (paper, plastic, metal). Do not apply to body, skin or eyes. Do not ingest. Retain for future reference
