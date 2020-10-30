By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Replumping Mask Set 3 Pack 30G

L'oreal Paris Replumping Mask Set 3 Pack 30G
£ 14.00
£46.67/100g
  • L'Oreal Paris Replumping Mask Set 3 Pack 30g
  • Featuring ultra-thin Japanese cotton tissue technology, each tissue mask perfectly moulds to your skin. This means it can reach even the finest lines for best results. The indulgent experience of wearing the sheet mask is refreshing, with an intense cooling sensation.
  • Visible Results:
  • After 1 Mask Skin is replumped with moisture. It feels fresher and smoother.
  • After 3 Masks Fine lines appear less visible. Skin looks radiant, with more glow and feels firmer.
  • Gift the ultimate skincare treat with the L'Oreal Paris Replumping Tissue Mask Set. Each mask helps to replump, smooth and intensely hydrate skin with an intense cooling sensation for the ultimate skincare treat.
  • Gift the ultimate skincare treat
  • Replumps, smooths and intensely hydrates skin
  • Intense cooling sensation
  • Includes 3 full sized masks
  • Pack size: 30G

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Polyphosphorylcholine Glycol Acrylate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us

