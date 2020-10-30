L'oreal Paris Replumping Mask Set 3 Pack 30G
Product Description
- L'Oreal Paris Replumping Mask Set 3 Pack 30g
- Featuring ultra-thin Japanese cotton tissue technology, each tissue mask perfectly moulds to your skin. This means it can reach even the finest lines for best results. The indulgent experience of wearing the sheet mask is refreshing, with an intense cooling sensation.
- Visible Results:
- After 1 Mask Skin is replumped with moisture. It feels fresher and smoother.
- After 3 Masks Fine lines appear less visible. Skin looks radiant, with more glow and feels firmer.
- Gift the ultimate skincare treat with the L'Oreal Paris Replumping Tissue Mask Set. Each mask helps to replump, smooth and intensely hydrate skin with an intense cooling sensation for the ultimate skincare treat.
- Replumps, smooths and intensely hydrates skin
- Intense cooling sensation
- Includes 3 full sized masks
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Polyphosphorylcholine Glycol Acrylate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
