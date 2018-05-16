We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Porky Hand Hand Cooked Pork Scratchings 40G

Mr Porky Hand Hand Cooked Pork Scratchings 40G
£ 1.00
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • Seasoned Pork Rind
  • Hats Off to The Ultimate Scratching
  • Pork scratchings have been our passion since 1960 and these Great Taste award-winning scratchings are our best ever. Using our many years' of experience, we carefully hand cook the finest rind to give the perfect crunch with the mouth-watering taste that only comes from the Nation's Favourite.
  • Mr Porky is a registered Trademark.
  • Great taste 2019
  • The Nation's favourite
  • Hand cooked snacks
  • Produced with pride
  • Finest quality
  • Traditionally crafted & seasoned
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Rind, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Dextrose, Made with 277g raw Pork Rind per 100g of Pork Scratchings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from bright lights and strong odours. Once open, consume immediately.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • WARNING: Only suitable for those with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been made to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Mr. Porky,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP.

Return to

  • Great Taste Guaranteed
  • We're proud of our snacks and want you to enjoy them. If you're at all dissatisfied or want to tell us anything, please contact us at www.mrporky.co.uk or at the address below. Please keep your pack details or send the pack in if you're contacting us by post.
  • Mr. Porky,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g pack
Energy 2710kJ1084kJ
-653kcal261kcal
Fat 52.7g21.1g
of which saturates 18.8g7.5g
Carbohydrate 0.4g0.2g
of which sugars 0.2g<0.1g
Protein 44.3g17.7g
Salt 3.10g1.24g
Pack Contains 1 Serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Only suitable for those with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been made to remove bones, some may remain.

