Mcvities Victoria Classic Biscuit Collection 600G

Product Description
- An indulgent biscuit selection with milk, dark and white chocolate.
- Fully Coated Milk Chocolate Digestives, Milk Chocolate Biscuit, Half Coated Plain Chocolate Cookie, White Choc Crumble, Milk Chocolate Shortcake, Milk Chocolate Wheel, Choc Crumble, Half Coated Milk Chocolate Shortie, Milk Chocolate Square, Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Circumstances may cause the the assortment to vary from that illustrated. Any replacement will be of equal quality.
- Terracycle®
- Film - Recycled in UK and IE by Terracycle.EU
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsfier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Plain Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, White Chocolate Chips (1.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Dried Whey (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Oatmeal, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For best before see side of pack.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|2113
|(kcal)
|505
|Fat
|25.4g
|of which Saturates
|13.2g
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|of which Sugars
|31.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|Protein
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.77g
