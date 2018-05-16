By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Mackerel Flakes 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g
1/2 of a pack(60g)
  • Energy786kJ 189kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless boneless hot smoked mackerel (Scomber scombrus) flakes
  • Quality Seafood product produced by 4th Generation Family Business. Gently smoked for a delicately mild flavour. Working with a fourth generation family run business in Aberdeenshire, our wild caught mackerel is responsibly sourced from the North East Atlantic.Gently smoked using beechwood for a subtle sweetness. After smoking, the skin and bones are removed prior to gently pulling apart the fillets into small ready to use flakes. This product is ready to eat, ideally suited for sprinkling into salads & pasta, as a topper for pittas and fajitas, or as an ingredient in fishcakes and paté. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Caught in the Wild
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mackerel (Fish) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland, Caught in the North East Atlantic

Preparation and Usage

  • For extra succulence, remove from fridge 15 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (60g)
Energy1310kJ / 315kcal786kJ / 189kcal
Fat24.6g14.8g
Saturates5.7g3.4g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.8g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.1g13.3g
Salt2.2g1.3g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)4150mg2490mg
Vitamin D8.50µg (170%NRV)5.10µg (102%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

