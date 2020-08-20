Vinalba Reserve Malbec 75Cl
Product Description
- Red wine
- This rich and inviting Malbec comes from one of Argentina's top wineries, where Winemaker Hervé J Fabre crafts a range of award-winning wines. The grapes for this wine are grown in the Uco Valley in the foothills of the Andes, an area which provides the optimum growing conditions. This wine has an intense and powerful nose with ripe black fruit notes and hints of smoke. Its palate is wonderfully complex, with sumptuous blackcurrant and plum flavours combining with toasty vanilla oak to create an elegant and full-bodied delight. Great with any red meat, but sublime with a juicy steak.
- 10.9 UK Units per bottle
- Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The wine is made to capture the beautiful purity of the grapes and get as much of that flavour as possible into the bottle. Rich and inviting this Malbec has smooth blackcurrant and plum flavours combines with toasty vanilla oak
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Bodegas Fabre
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Herve Fabre and Juan Bruzzone
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- The grapes are harvested in the first half of April by hand into small trays of 20kg to prevent damage and then meticulously sorted in order to select the best grapes for this wine. Cold maceration takes for 5 days followed by fermentation in temperature controlled tanks at 26-28° with 4 pump overs per day and a period of 20 days of maceration.
History
- The wines are made by Bordeaux-born pioneer Hervé J. Fabre who was the first to make single varietal Argentine Malbec after recognising the true potential of the grape. Viñalba offers a range of beautifully crafted wines, combining Argentina's purity of fruit and clear varietal expression with the elegance and complexity which are the hallmarks of Hervé's classical background.
Regional Information
- Mendoza has become one of the most dynamic wine producing regions in the world with an enviable array of grape varieties, many of which are planted at high altitudes.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Product of Argentina
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Bodegas Fabre SA,
- INV N° B71635,
- Mendoza,
- Argentina.
Importer address
- Buckingham Schenk,
- RG12 1NF,
- UK.
- www.vinalba.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
