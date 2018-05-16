Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 750G
- Energy374kJ 90kcal5%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1438kJ / 345kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork filling wrapped in puff pastry.
- Food Worth Celebrating Pork lightly seasoned with sage, wrapped in flaky puff pastry
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Belly (16%), Palm Oil, Salt, Sage, Caramelised Sugar, White Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 190°C/ Gas 5 20-25 mins Pre-heat oven. Place sausage rolls evenly on a baking tray, seal side down, at least 2.5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Tip: Brush with milk or beaten egg before cooking for a golden finish.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
approx. 25 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausage rolls (26g**)
|Energy
|1438kJ / 345kcal
|374kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|20.3g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|9.8g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|31.1g
|8.1g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.2g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 750g typically weighs 650g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
