Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 750G

Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 750G
£ 1.25
£0.17/100g

New

2 sausage rolls
  • Energy374kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1438kJ / 345kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork filling wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Food Worth Celebrating Pork lightly seasoned with sage, wrapped in flaky puff pastry
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Belly (16%), Palm Oil, Salt, Sage, Caramelised Sugar, White Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 190°C/ Gas 5 20-25 mins Pre-heat oven. Place sausage rolls evenly on a baking tray, seal side down, at least 2.5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Tip: Brush with milk or beaten egg before cooking for a golden finish.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

approx. 25 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausage rolls (26g**)
Energy1438kJ / 345kcal374kJ / 90kcal
Fat20.3g5.3g
Saturates9.8g2.5g
Carbohydrate31.1g8.1g
Sugars1.5g0.4g
Fibre2.3g0.6g
Protein8.2g2.1g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 750g typically weighs 650g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

