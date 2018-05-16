Tesco 2 Thai Inspired Roasted Salmon Fillets 180G

- Energy864kJ 207kcal10%
- Fat13.1g19%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 960kJ
Product Description
- Skin-on steamed salmon (Salmo salar) with a Thai style marinade.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly Sourced Carefully prepared and steamed with a coconut, lime & coriander marinade
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (90%), Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Milk, Stabilisers (Milk Proteins)], Coriander, Cumin, Citric Acid, Fenugreek, Turmeric, White Pepper, Dried Onion, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Chilli Flakes, Dried Garlic, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Allspice, Parsley, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Lime Oil, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 15 mins. Place the fillets on a lightly oiled baking tray and cover loosely with foil. Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland (For origin see front of pack).
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (90g)
|Energy
|960kJ
|864kJ
|230kcal
|207kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|13.1g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|22.0g
|19.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1380mg
|1242mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
