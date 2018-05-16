By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Thai Inspired Roasted Salmon Fillets 180G

£ 4.00
£2.23/100g
One typical fillet
  • Energy864kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 960kJ

Product Description

  • Skin-on steamed salmon (Salmo salar) with a Thai style marinade.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly Sourced Carefully prepared and steamed with a coconut, lime & coriander marinade
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (90%), Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Milk, Stabilisers (Milk Proteins)], Coriander, Cumin, Citric Acid, Fenugreek, Turmeric, White Pepper, Dried Onion, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Chilli Flakes, Dried Garlic, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Allspice, Parsley, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Lime Oil, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 15 mins. Place the fillets on a lightly oiled baking tray and cover loosely with foil. Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland (For origin see front of pack).

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (90g)
Energy960kJ864kJ230kcal207kcal
Fat14.6g13.1g
Saturates2.4g2.2g
Carbohydrate2.3g2.1g
Sugars1.8g1.6g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein22.0g19.8g
Salt1.1g1.0g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1380mg1242mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

