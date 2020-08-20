By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Latis Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

image 1 of Latis Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Intense aromas of plum, white peach and liquorice on the nose. Youthful and fresh on the palate with hints of green pepper and a lovely length. Great match with chicken terrine, savoury pies or goats cheese.
  • 10.9 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.8 UK Units per 125ml glass
  • Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Intense aromas of plums, white peach and liquorice on the nose, youthful. Similar notes on the palate, fresh with hints of green pepper and a lovely length

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Vignobles St Didier Parnac

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Herve J Fabre

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Maceration for 20 to 30 days, with cold pre-fermentation and hot post-fermentation (as necessary), temperature management, natural yeast from the grapes, stirring of the lees

History

  • Hervé and his wife Diane are the driving forces behind Latis. With an award-winning winemaking career spanning 30 years in Argentina, Hervé and Diane recently became the owners of Vignobles St Didier Parnac in the beautiful area of Cahors. Hervé's has been a major driving force behind the rise and success of Argentine Malbec with internationally acclaimed wines. He has returned to his homeland for a new venture which will bring to life the wines that inspired him on his winemaking journey.

Regional Information

  • Our wines are produced in Occitanie (or Occitania) which is one of the most diverse wine regions in the South West of France. Its unique location between two mountains ranges to the north and south, the Atlantic ocean to the west and the Mediterranean to the east, means it is blessed with superb weather and an eclectic variety of terroirs

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Name and address

  • Sas Les Vignobles Saint Didier Parnac,
  • 46 140 Parnac,
  • France.

Return to

  • Sas Les Vignobles Saint Didier Parnac,
  • 46 140 Parnac,
  • France.
  • www.latisvin.com

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

