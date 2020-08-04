Heinz Salad Dressing Spray Balsamic Garlic 200Ml

- Energy51 kJ 12 kcal1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ/82kcal
Product Description
- Balsamic vinegar salad dressing with natural garlic flavour, sugar and sweeteners
- This easy to use spray gives you better control for dressing your salad; without everything pouring out all at once!
- Gone are the days of salad leaves drowned in dressing!
- Introducing New Heinz Salad Dressing Sprays, in light, zesty flavours. This easy to use spray gives you better control for dressing your salad; without everything pouring out all at once! Spray your salad with as much or as little as you want, and each mouthful will be delicious. All dressings are made with quality ingredients and absolutely no added artificial colours or flavours.
- Our Balsamic dressing with a hint of garlic is the perfect accompaniment to your pasta or grain salads with spinach!
- Try the rest of our range of new Heinz Salad Dressing Sprays, in light, zesty flavours.
- Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Not Yet Recycled
- 1 kcal/spray
- Absolutely no artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (28%, Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must, Sulphites), Rapeseed Oil, Malt Barley Extract, Salt, Sugar, Free Range Egg Yolk, Stabiliser- Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator- Sodium Acetate, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Natural Onion Flavouring, Sweetener- Steviol Glycosides
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best Before - See bottom of bottle. After opening recap and refrigerate. Use within 8 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - approx 13
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Pump. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- UK: H.J. Heinz Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- IE: H.J. Heinz (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per serving (15ml)
|Energy
|341kJ/82kcal
|51kJ/12kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|0.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.3g
|1.5g
|- of which sugars
|9.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Each 15ml serving is equivalent to approx 20 sprays
|-
|-
|Servings per bottle - approx 13
|-
|-
