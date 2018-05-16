Baker Street Stollen Bites 275g

Product Description
- Stollen Bites with 20% Marzipan Filling
- Bursting with raisins, marzipan and all the tastes of a traditional German christmas.
- Authentic German recipe
- Suitable for vegetarians!
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Raisins (13%), Sugar, Dextrose, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Almonds, Palm Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Sorbitols), Wheat Starch, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Flavouring, Salt, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Egg and other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.And once opened.. to keep this product at its best reseal between uses. For Best Before: Please See Side of Pack.
Name and address
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
Return to
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|1789kJ/427kcal
|Fat
|20.0g
|of which saturates
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|of which sugars
|30.0g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
