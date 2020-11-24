By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Blue Cheese Dressing 220Ml

Tesco Finest Blue Cheese Dressing 220Ml
£ 1.75
£0.78/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Dressing made with Blue Stilton® and black pepper.
  • with Long Clawson British Blue Stilton®
  • Pack size: 225ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk) (5%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablespoon (15ml)Per 100ml
Energy192kJ1283kJ47kcal311kcal
Fat4.5g30.1g
Saturates0.6g3.8g
Carbohydrate1.2g8.2g
Sugars0.9g5.9g
Fibre<0.1g0.5g
Protein0.3g1.7g
Salt0.2g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

