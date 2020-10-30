Disney Frozen Ii Shimmer & Ice Gift Set
Product Description
- DISNEY FROZEN II SHIMMER & ICE GIFT SET
- Tag - Card - Widely Recycled
- Tube - Pet - Widely Recycled
- Lid & Pot - PP -Check Locally
Information
Ingredients
Lip Shine: Paraffinum Liquidum, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polybutene, Ozokerite, Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cera Alba, Synthetic Wax, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene. May Contain CI 15850, CI 42090, CI 77891, Lip Gloss: Polybutene, Paraffinum Liquidum, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Synthetic Wax, Ozokerite, Cera Alba, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Benzoate. May contain CI 15850, CI 19140, CI 42090, CI 77891
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply a small amount of lip shine or lip gloss to lips.
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
Recycling info
Lid. Check Locally Pot. Check Locally Tube. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
