Disney Frozen Ii Shimmer & Ice Gift Set

Disney Frozen Ii Shimmer & Ice Gift Set
Product Description

  • DISNEY FROZEN II SHIMMER & ICE GIFT SET
  • Visit the Disney website at www.disney.com
  • Tag - Card - Widely Recycled
  • Tube - Pet - Widely Recycled
  • Lid & Pot - PP -Check Locally
  • © Disney

Information

Ingredients

Lip Shine: Paraffinum Liquidum, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polybutene, Ozokerite, Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cera Alba, Synthetic Wax, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene. May Contain CI 15850, CI 42090, CI 77891, Lip Gloss: Polybutene, Paraffinum Liquidum, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Synthetic Wax, Ozokerite, Cera Alba, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Benzoate. May contain CI 15850, CI 19140, CI 42090, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Apply a small amount of lip shine or lip gloss to lips.
  • Please retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.

Recycling info

Lid. Check Locally Pot. Check Locally Tube. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • handa-uk.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Safety information

Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.

