By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Toblerone Orange Twist 360G

5(1)Write a review
Toblerone Orange Twist 360G

Regular price £5.00, Clubcard Price £4.00. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

£ 5.00
£1.39/100g

Regular price £5.00, Clubcard Price £4.00. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

32,7 g
  • Energy693 kJ 166 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2119 kJ

Product Description

  • Swiss milk chocolate with candied orange peel with ginger (9,5%) and with honey and almond nougat (9%).
  • Cocoa non-EU.
  • Swiss milk chocolate with honey & almond nougat & gingery candied orange peel
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal Control
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Orange Peel (contains Sulphites) (4, 5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Honey (2, 5%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1%), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Ground Ginger (0, 3%), Flavourings, Egg White, Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

32,7 g = 1 triangle. Contains 11 triangles

Name and address

  • Mondelez Schweiz Production GmbH,
  • Riedbachstrasse 150-151,
  • 3027 Bern,
  • Switzerland.
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,

Distributor address

  • Hatex s.r.o.,
  • 28. pluku 19/539,
  • 101 00 Praha 10,
  • Česká republika.

Return to

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g32,7 g%* / 32,7 g
Energy2119 kJ693 kJ
-506 kcal166 kcal8 %
Fat26 g8,4 g12 %
of which saturates15 g5,0 g25 %
Carbohydrate62 g20 g8 %
of which sugars60 g20 g22 %
Fibre2,3 g0,8 g-
Protein5,2 g1,7 g3 %
Salt0,12 g0,04 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very nice

5 stars

Tastes amazing

Usually bought next

Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G

Regular price £1.00, Clubcard Price £0.75. Offer valid from 30/09 until 04/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

£ 1.00
£0.64/100g

Regular price £1.00, Clubcard Price £0.75. Offer valid from 30/09 until 04/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

Toblerone White 360G

Regular price £5.00, Clubcard Price £4.00. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

£ 5.00
£1.39/100g

Regular price £5.00, Clubcard Price £4.00. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

Cadbury Milk Chocolate Orange Fingers 114G

Regular price £1.55, Clubcard Price £1.00. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

£ 1.55
£1.36/100g

Regular price £1.55, Clubcard Price £1.00. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

Regular price £0.60, Clubcard Price £0.40. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

£ 0.60
£6.67/kg

Regular price £0.60, Clubcard Price £0.40. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here