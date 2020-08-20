Toblerone Orange Twist 360G

Very nice
Tastes amazing
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2119 kJ
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Orange Peel (contains Sulphites) (4, 5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Honey (2, 5%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1%), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Ground Ginger (0, 3%), Flavourings, Egg White, Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Made in Switzerland
32,7 g = 1 triangle. Contains 11 triangles
360g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|32,7 g
|%* / 32,7 g
|Energy
|2119 kJ
|693 kJ
|-
|506 kcal
|166 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|26 g
|8,4 g
|12 %
|of which saturates
|15 g
|5,0 g
|25 %
|Carbohydrate
|62 g
|20 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|60 g
|20 g
|22 %
|Fibre
|2,3 g
|0,8 g
|-
|Protein
|5,2 g
|1,7 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,12 g
|0,04 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
