Tesco Finest 4 Whisky Barrel Smoked Pork Hot Dogs 400g

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

New

One hot dog
  • Energy1049kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat19.0g
    27%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • Pork and smoked pork blended with seasonings.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Selected cuts of British pork smoked with whisky barrel wood chips for a mellow flavour.
  • Pack size: 0.4KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:​​​​​​ Pork (78%), Water, White Onion, Potato Starch, Light Brown Sugar, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Dextrose.

Filled into natural casings. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30mins Place on to a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Medium Chilled: 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

    For best results do not prick sausage skins

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne hot dog (92g**)
Energy1140kJ / 274kcal1049kJ / 252kcal
Fat20.7g19.0g
Saturates7.6g7.0g
Carbohydrate8.2g7.5g
Sugars3.5g3.2g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein13.6g12.5g
Salt1.1g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 368g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

