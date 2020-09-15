Tesco Finest 4 Whisky Barrel Smoked Pork Hot Dogs 400g
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 274kcal
Product Description
- Pork and smoked pork blended with seasonings.
- Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
- Selected cuts of British pork smoked with whisky barrel wood chips for a mellow flavour.
- Pack size: 0.4KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (78%), Water, White Onion, Potato Starch, Light Brown Sugar, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Dextrose.
Filled into natural casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30mins Place on to a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Medium Chilled: 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Preparation and Usage
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
For best results do not prick sausage skins
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One hot dog (92g**)
|Energy
|1140kJ / 274kcal
|1049kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|20.7g
|19.0g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|7.5g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|13.6g
|12.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 368g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
