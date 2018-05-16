Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Turkey 3.2-4.8Kg

- Energy616kJ 146kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 492kJ / 117kcal
Product Description
- Frozen class A bronze free range whole turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard.
- Tesco finest* *Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture.
- Pack size: 4KG
Information
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 32-48 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 -Place turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). -Cook uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. - After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring foil is tucked under edges of roasting tin to keep moisture in. - Return to the oven and continue cooking. - Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). - Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. - If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. - After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Origin UK, Packed in United Kingdom
Number of uses
min 7 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|492kJ / 117kcal
|616kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|21.8g
|27.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
