Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Turkey 3.2-4.8Kg

Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Turkey 3.2-4.8Kg
£ 22.00
£5.50/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy616kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 492kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen class A bronze free range whole turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard.
  • Tesco finest* *Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 4KG

Information

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 32-48 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 -Place turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). -Cook uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. - After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring foil is tucked under edges of roasting tin to keep moisture in. - Return to the oven and continue cooking. - Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). - Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. - If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. - After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Origin UK, Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

min 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy492kJ / 117kcal616kJ / 146kcal
Fat3.0g3.8g
Saturates1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein21.8g27.3g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

