Product Description
- Freixenet Prseco & Luxury Scented Candle Gift Set
- Freixenet Prosecco D.O.C
- Product of Italy
- Luxury Fizz Scented Candle
- Product of China.
- 2.2 UK Units per bottle
- This pack contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
- Please drink responsibly.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
11% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Warnings
- NEVER LEAVE A BURNING CANDLE UNATTENDED.
- Burn candle out of reach of children and pets. Always leave at least 10cm between burning candles. Never burn on or near anything flammable. Do not place candles in a draught. Do not place candles near a source of heat. Place candles in an upright position. Trim wick to approximately 1cm before lighting. Extinguish flame before it reaches the base. Always use a candleholder. Keep the wax pool clear of matches and other debris to avoid flaring. Do not move a burning candle. Never use liquid to extinguish.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
