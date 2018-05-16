By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salt & Pepper Calamari 200G

Tesco Salt & Pepper Calamari 200G
£ 2.75
£13.75/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1150kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1337kJ / 319kcal

Product Description

  • Squid rings (Nototodarus gouldi, Nototodarus sloani) coated in a seasoned breadcrumb.
  • Responsibly Sourced Squid delicately coated in a crisp salt and pepper Panko breadcrumb Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly Sourced Squid delicately coated in a crisp salt and pepper panko breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Squid (Mollusc) (55%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Yeast, Parsley, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 13 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (86g**)
Energy1337kJ / 319kcal1150kJ / 275kcal
Fat15.6g13.4g
Saturates1.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate28.7g24.7g
Sugars1.0g0.9g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein15.5g13.4g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 172g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

