Cadbury Fudge 6 Pack 132G

Cadbury Fudge 6 Pack 132G
£ 1.00
£0.76/100g

Offer

Each 22 g contains
  • Energy413 kJ 98 kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.4 g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8 g
    9%
  • Sugars14 g
    16%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1879 kJ

Product Description

  • Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %)
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cadbury World
  • Have you visited Cadbury World yet? It's great fun for all the family. Check out our assortment of chocolatey zones and book tickets at cadburyworld.co.uk
  • Cadbury Gifts Direct
  • Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org
  • 98 calories per bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442), Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (22 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1879 kJ413 kJ8400 kJ /
-447 kcal98 kcal2000 kcal
Fat15 g3.4 g70 g
of which Saturates8.0 g1.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate75 g16 g260 g
of which Sugars65 g14 g90 g
Fibre0.6 g0.1 g-
Protein2.3 g0.5 g50 g
Salt0.32 g0.07 g6 g
*reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

