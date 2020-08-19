Cadbury Fudge 6 Pack 132G
Offer
- Energy413 kJ 98 kcal5%
- Fat3.4 g5%
- Saturates1.8 g9%
- Sugars14 g16%
- Salt0.07 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1879 kJ
Product Description
- Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %)
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cadbury World
- Have you visited Cadbury World yet? It's great fun for all the family. Check out our assortment of chocolatey zones and book tickets at cadburyworld.co.uk
- Cadbury Gifts Direct
- Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- cocoalife.org
- 98 calories per bar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 132G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442), Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
6 portions per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (22 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1879 kJ
|413 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|447 kcal
|98 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|3.4 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|8.0 g
|1.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|75 g
|16 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|65 g
|14 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|0.1 g
|-
|Protein
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.32 g
|0.07 g
|6 g
|*reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020