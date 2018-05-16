Anthon Berg 8 Scotch Whisky Chocolate Liqueurs 125G

Product Description
- Chocolates with Filling (33%) with Original Spirits.
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts.
- Assortment may vary.
- The Singleton®, Dalwhinnie®, Oban®, Talisker® and Lagavulin® are Registered Trademarks of Diageo Scotland Limited and are Used Under License. This Product is Intended for Purchase and Enjoyment by People of Legal Purchase Age for Alcohol Beverages.
By Appointment to The Royal Danish Court
- Dark Chocolate with Genuine Single Malt Scotch Whiskies in Liquid Centers
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Water, Whisky 7%, Alcohol, Minimum 50% cocoa solids in the dark chocolate, Alcohol min. 2.4 - max. 3.0% W/W.
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Name and address
- Anthon Berg A/S,
- Toms Allé 1,
- DK-2750 Ballerup,
- Denmark.
Return to
- Anthon Berg A/S,
- Toms Allé 1,
- DK-2750 Ballerup,
- Denmark.
- www.anthonberg.com
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1923 kJ/ 460 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|- of which saturates
|15 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|- of which sugars
|50 g
|Protein
|2.6 g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020