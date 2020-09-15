Tesco Finest 2 Mini Beef Rump Joints 323G

- Energy950kJ 226kcal11%
- Fat8.0g11%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 642kJ / 153kcal
Product Description
- Beef mini joints with mustards and horseradish butter melt.
- Seasoned with a three different mustards and horseradish butter melt for the perfect quick cook meal.
- Seasoned with a three different mustards and horseradish butter melt for the perfect quick cook meal.
- Pack size: 323G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (92%), Butter (Milk), Horseradish, Sea Salt, Rosemary, Cider Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Black Peppercorns, Mustard Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Red Bell Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Black Pepper, Free Range Dried Egg, Salt, Mustard Husk, Pimento, Allspice, Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Turmeric, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 30-45 mins Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes (medium), 35-45 minutes (well done). Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 5 minutes prior to carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking time accordingly.
- If cooked rare, there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., Made using beef from U.K., Scotland
Made using British beef
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film lid. Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
323g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One joint (148g**)
|Energy
|642kJ / 153kcal
|950kJ / 226kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|24.5g
|36.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 323g typically weighs 297g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020