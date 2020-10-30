L'oreal Men Expert Carbon Protect Gift Set
Product Description
- L'Oreal Men Expert Carbon Protect Gift Set
- Looking for a shower gel & deodorant set for him? Introducing the perfect 2 step giftset for him.
- From Men Expert Total Clean & Carbon Protect range, enriched with Carbon for its protective properties.
- Total Clean Shower Gel has you covered with its 5-in-1 benefits and leaves skin feeling fresh, clean and balanced.
- Total Clean Shower Gel has 5-in-1 benefits, cleansing face, body and hair and also acts as a shaving gel and has a moisturising effect.
- Carbon Protect Anti-Perspirant has your back all day with its 4-in-1 benefits and fresh fragrance.
- Carbon Protect Anti-Perspirant has 4-in-1 benefits, fighting odour, sweat, bacteria and unsightly marks on clothes.
- Witness the power of Carbon with the Carbon Protect duo, comprised of our Total Clean Shower Gel & Carbon Protect Anti-Perspirant, the complete pairing for your daily routine.
- First, lather the Total Clean Shower Gel over face, body and hair for a total cleansing experience. This shower gel also acts as a shaving gel, has a moisturising effect and leaves skin feeling fresh, clean and balanced.
- Complete your routine with the Carbon Protect Anti-Perspirant, designed to fight odour, sweat, bacteria & marks on clothes. Accompanied by its fresh 'intense ice' fragrance, this Anti-Perspirant has your back all day long.
- We've got you covered
- Discover the Total Clean & Carbon Protect range from L'Oreal Paris Men Expert, powered with carbon, this combination has your back all day long.
- Need an idea for a Christmas gift for him? We've got your back.
Information
Ingredients
Total Clean Shower Gel: 744125 16, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Parfum / Fragrance, Charcoal Powder, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-90M, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Limonene, Linalool, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Citric Acid, BHT, Coumarin, Glycol Distearate, Carbon Protect Anti-Perspirant: 882008 15, Isobutane, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum / Fragrance, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Charcoal Powder, Perlite, Tocopherol, Dimethiconol, Lauryl PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol
Preparation and Usage
- Our Carbon Protect duo, the complete pairing for your daily routine.
- Step 1: Shower Gel. Lather the Total Clean Shower Gel over face, body and hair for a rejuvenating cleansing experience. Use as shaving gel as required. Rinse off.
- Step 2: Deodorant. Shake the Cool Power Anti-Perspirant and spray 15cm from underarm for up to 48H protection.
- Carbon Protect Anti-Perspirant: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from underarm and spray. If spray becomes blocked, rinse with warm water.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
