Bip Fruit Jellies 100G
Product Description
- Fruit Flavour Jelly Sweets.
- Strawberry, orange, lemon & blackcurrant flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Colours (Curcumin, Carotenes, Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Chlorophylls)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Number of uses
As a guide, we recommend this product contains approximately 5 servings
Name and address
- BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
- M34 3SU,
- UK.
- BIP Holland B.V.,
- P.O. Box 104,
- 4870 AC,
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Serving (2 fruit jellies)
|Energy
|1506kJ / 354kcal
|301kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|- Of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|88.6g
|17.7g
|- Of which Sugars
|65.8g
|13.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.10g
