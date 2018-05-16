By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bip Fruit Jellies 100G

Bip Fruit Jellies 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Jelly Sweets.
  • Strawberry, orange, lemon & blackcurrant flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Colours (Curcumin, Carotenes, Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Chlorophylls)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Number of uses

As a guide, we recommend this product contains approximately 5 servings

Name and address

  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • M34 3SU,
  • UK.
  • BIP Holland B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 104,
  • 4870 AC,

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • www.bip-uk.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g Serving (2 fruit jellies)
Energy 1506kJ / 354kcal301kJ / 71kcal
Fat 0g0g
- Of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 88.6g17.7g
- Of which Sugars 65.8g13.2g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.20g0.10g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

