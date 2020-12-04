By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef 10 Pigless Blankets 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef 10 Pigless Blankets 220G
£ 2.00
£9.10/kg DR.WT
2 blankets
  • Energy410kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1170kJ

Product Description

  • Pea protein, vegetable suet, mushroom, onion and seasoning wrapped in puff pastry.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned pea protein, mushrooms & onions, wrapped in puff pastry
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Puff Pastry (26%) [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Mushroom (4%), Textured Pea Protein (4%), White Onion (3.5%), Pea Protein (2.5%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Salt, Humectant (Glycerine), Black Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, Rice Starch, White Pepper, Mace, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 blankets (35g**)
Energy1170kJ410kJ280kcal98kcal
Fat13.9g4.9g
Saturates7.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate28.6g10.0g
Sugars2.6g0.9g
Fibre2.4g0.8g
Protein8.9g3.1g
Salt1.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 177g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef 18 Meat Free Cocktail Bangers 270G

£ 2.00
£7.41/kg DR.WT

Tesco Plant Chef Sage & Onion Stuffing 350G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg DR.WT

Wicked Kitchen No-Chicken Drumettes 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£16.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Offer

Wicked Kitchen No Prawn Firecracker Dippers 240G

£ 4.00
£16.67/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here