Tesco Plant Chef 10 Pigless Blankets 220G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1170kJ
Product Description
- Pea protein, vegetable suet, mushroom, onion and seasoning wrapped in puff pastry.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Seasoned pea protein, mushrooms & onions, wrapped in puff pastry
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Puff Pastry (26%) [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Mushroom (4%), Textured Pea Protein (4%), White Onion (3.5%), Pea Protein (2.5%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Salt, Humectant (Glycerine), Black Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, Rice Starch, White Pepper, Mace, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 blankets (35g**)
|Energy
|1170kJ
|410kJ
|280kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|10.0g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|8.9g
|3.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 177g.
|-
|-
