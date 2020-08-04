By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Salad Dressing Spray Chilli & Lime 200Ml

Heinz Salad Dressing Spray Chilli & Lime 200Ml
£ 2.00
£0.95/100ml
per serving 15ml
  • Energy102 kJ 24 kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 681kJ/163kcal

Product Description

  • Lime salad dressing with natural chilli flavour, sugar and sweeteners
  • Find out more on www.heinz.co.uk
  • This easy to use spray gives you better control for dressing your salad; without everything pouring out all at once!
  • Gone are the days of salad leaves drowned in dressing!
  • Introducing New Heinz Salad Dressings Sprays, in light, zesty flavours. This easy to use spray gives you better control for dressing your salad; without everything pouring out all at once! Spray your salad with as much or as little as you want, and each mouthful will be delicious. All dressings are made with quality ingredients and absolutely no added artificial colours or flavours.
  • Our Chilli & Lime dressing is the perfect accompaniment to creamy avocado or seafood salads!
  • Try the rest of our range of new Heinz Salad Dressing Sprays, in light, zesty flavours.
  • Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Not Yet Recycled
  • 2 kcal/spray
  • Absolutely no artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lime Juice Concentrate, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Salt, Free Range Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulator - Sodium Acetate, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Stabiliser - Xanthan Gum, Natural Lime Flavouring, Natural Onion Flavouring, Colour - Paprika Extract, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides, Natural Capscium Flavouring, Natural Garlic Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Best Before - See bottom of bottle. After opening recap and refrigerate. Use within 8 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - approx 13

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Pump. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE: H.J. Heinz (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer serving (15ml)
Energy 681kJ/163kcal102kJ/24kcal
Fat 14.6g2.2g
- of which saturates 1.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 7.5g1.1g
- of which sugars 7.1g1.1g
Protein 0.4g<0.1g
Salt 1.4g0.2g
Each 15ml serving is equivalent to approx 20 sprays--
Servings per bottle - approx 13--

