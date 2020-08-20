By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
te Pa Signature Series Sauvignon Blanc 75cl

image 1 of te Pa Signature Series Sauvignon Blanc 75cl
  • Te Pā is a taste from home. Our home. The land that has been the backbone of our family for 800 years. Te Pā Signature Series offers a pure, honest, sustainably-grown taste of Marlborough, and I'm proud to put my name to each and every bottle in this range. A ripe and generous expression of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc with nectarine, gooseberry and passionfruit flavours to the fore. The finish is crisp and pure, with a hint of chalky minerality and lingering flavours of fresh herbs and citrus.
  • Haysley MacDonald
  • Proprietor
  • 9.8 UK Units per bottle
  • Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • New Zealand sustainable winegrowing
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Pungent aromatics of citrus, guava, nectarine and gooseberry. The palate is ripe and generous with flavours of stonefruit, passionfruit and hints of nettle. The finish is crisp and pure with a hint of salinity

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

te Pa Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Sam Bennett

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Predominatly from blocks grown at our Lower Wairau Bar Vineyard (65%) with silt loams over gravels. Fermented in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks to preserve the aromatic qualities and freshness of the Sauvignon Blanc variety.

History

  • te Pa is a taste from home. Our home. The land that has been the backbone of our family for 800 years. Grown and crafted in the world-famous Marlborough wine region, te Pa Signature Series offers a pure and honest taste of our home.

Regional Information

  • With high sunshine hours and diverse landscapes and soils coming together to create pristine fruits and strong varietal expression, Marlborough's wines are truly distinctive and instantly memorable. I'm proud to put my name to each and every bottle in this range.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Te Pā Family Vineyards Ltd,
  • 515 Wairau Bar Rd,
  • Marlborough,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • RG12 1NF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • RG12 1NF,
  • UK.
  • www.tepawines.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

