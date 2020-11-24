Tesco Plant Chef Sweet & Sour Soya Strips 400G
- Energy1866kJ 442kcal22%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars19.9g22%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1866kJ
Product Description
- Soya strips in a pineapple and ginger sauce with cooked rice and peas.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Soya strips in a sweet pineapple and ginger sauce with rice and peas
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Soya Strips (14%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose], Water, Peas, Water Chestnut, Onion, Red Pepper, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results, microwave.
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (359g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1866kJ
|520kJ
|442kcal
|123kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|78.4g
|21.9g
|Sugars
|19.9g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|11.3g
|3.2g
|Protein
|15.6g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 359g.
|-
|-
