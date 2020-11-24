By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Sweet & Sour Soya Strips 400G

Tesco Plant Chef Sweet & Sour Soya Strips 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

New

Each pack
  • Energy1866kJ 442kcal
    22%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars19.9g
    22%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1866kJ

Product Description

  • Soya strips in a pineapple and ginger sauce with cooked rice and peas.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Soya strips in a sweet pineapple and ginger sauce with rice and peas
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Soya Strips (14%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose], Water, Peas, Water Chestnut, Onion, Red Pepper, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave.
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (359g**)Per 100g
Energy1866kJ520kJ442kcal123kcal
Fat4.8g1.3g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate78.4g21.9g
Sugars19.9g5.5g
Fibre11.3g3.2g
Protein15.6g4.3g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 359g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

