Banetti Spaghetti 500G

- Our certificate ISO 9001, ISO 14001, BS OHSAS 18001 ve Din EN ISO 22000
- Produced According to Turkish Food Codex Regulation.
- Makarna pasta
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat Gluten
Storage
Keep in a cool and dry place.Do not expose to direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Recommendation
- Boil minimum three liters of water and add a tablespoon of salt. Add one pack of Banetti pasta into the boiling water and cook in high heat while stirring until desired softness is reached (11 to 13 min.). Drain well and serve with preferred sauce.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100 g Uncooked Pasta)
|Energy
|362,8 kcal/1516,50 kj
|Protein
|12,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|74,5 g
|Fiber
|1,0 g
|Fat
|1,2 g
|- Unsaturated fat
|1,0 g
|- Saturated fat
|0,2 g
|Salt
|0,002 g
|Cholesterol
|0
