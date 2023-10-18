St Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Spray Self Tan 150Ml

ST MORIZ ADV PRO FORMULA SPRAY SELF TAN 150ML

Now you can have an at-home spray tan, without the mess, with our Spray Tan in a Can! With an easy-to-use 360° spray hard to reach areas are a thing of the past. The clear mist stays wet long enough for you to feel where it has been applied, then dries within minutes, so you can glow on with your day!

St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand.

360° Spray for Easy Application Fast Drying No Transfer No Guide Colour = No Mess Dermatologically Tested The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Vegan Friendly Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Dihydroxyacetone, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Potassium Hydroxide, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage