St Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Spray Self Tan 150Ml

£13.00

£8.67/100ml

Vegan

Now you can have an at-home spray tan, without the mess, with our Spray Tan in a Can! With an easy-to-use 360° spray hard to reach areas are a thing of the past. The clear mist stays wet long enough for you to feel where it has been applied, then dries within minutes, so you can glow on with your day!
St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand.
360° Spray for Easy ApplicationFast DryingNo TransferNo Guide Colour = No MessDermatologically TestedThe Queen's Awards for EnterpriseVegan FriendlyCruelty Free International
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Dihydroxyacetone, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Potassium Hydroxide, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Apply:- For a flawless finish, exfoliate and shave 24+ hours prior.- Moisturise joints like elbows, wrists, knees and ankles before applying your tan.- Before opening, shake the can like you're mixing a cocktail.- Stand on an old towel or baby wipes to prevent the soles of your feet from tanning!- Spray lightly and evenly in a continuous, sweeping movement, keeping the spray 15-30cm, from the body and face. Remember to close your eyes when applying to your face.- Wait until you are fully dry, before getting dressed.- Your glowing tan will begin to develop after 1 hour, and will continue to develop up to 8 hours.- Lightly exfoliate on the third or fourth day, to help your tan fade naturally.

