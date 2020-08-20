Hardys Crest Pinot Grigio 750ml
- Hardys Crest Pinot Grigio 750ml
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk
- Our refreshing Pinot Grigio is bursting with lime and green apple flavours rounded off by notes of pear and honeysuckle
South Eastern Australia
White
9
12% vol
Accolade Wines
Screwcap
Australia
Wine
Pinot Grigio
- Stainless steel tanks used during fermentation, resulting in a fresh, fruity wine
- Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. This range of wines was created to carry on the tradition and devotion of Thomas Hardy, as our winemakers continue to expertly craft wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour
- South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Wine of Australia
Bottle contains 6 glasses
- Produced by:
- Thomas Hardy & Sons,
- Reynell Road,
- Reynella S.A 5161.
- By:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|294kJ/71kcal
|367kJ/89kcal
|Bottle contains 6 glasses
|-
|-
