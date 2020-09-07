By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lightly Salted Tortilla Trees 200G


£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

New

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy506kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2026kJ

Product Description

  • Lightly salted maize snacks with beetroot and spinach powder.
  • LIGHTLY SALTED A fun, festive shape perfect for dipping, snacking and sharing
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Powder (1%), Spinach Powder (1%), Salt, Turmeric.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2026kJ506kJ484kcal121kcal
Fat22.4g5.6g
Saturates2.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate63.3g15.8g
Sugars2.4g0.6g
Fibre4.9g1.2g
Protein4.8g1.2g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.







