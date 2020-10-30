Baylis & Harding Beauticology Llama Fizzer Gift Set
Product Description
- B/H Beauticology Llama Fizzer Gift Set
- The perfect fun, trendy and Insta worthy gift range, Beauticology Llama is inspired by the cute and cuddly Llama that everyone loves with 3 fabulous fruity fragrances; Fizzy Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Blueberry Fizz. Stuck for a gift ideas? We say no Prob LLAMA! with plenty of giftsets to choose from in this wonderful collection.
- Baylis & Harding Beauticology Llama Fizzer Gift Pack, Containing 300ml Bottle Bath Bubbles and 5 x 100g Bath Fizzers
Information
Ingredients
Pink Lemonade: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Fizzy Lemonade: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Linalool, Blueberry Fizz: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Bath Bubbles: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Peg-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Bath Fizzer
- Drop the bath fizzer into water which will dissolve while fizzing.
- Bath Bubbles
- Pour into bath under warm running water.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. EXCESSIVE USE OR PROLONGED EXPOSURE CAN CAUSE IRRITATION TO SKIN AND URINARY TRACT. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
Safety information
