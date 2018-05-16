Carte D'or Strawberry & Vanilla Ice Cream 850Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream and strawberry ice cream with strawberry sauce (13%) and strawberry pieces (8.5%).
- Treat yourself with Carte D'Or Strawberry and Vanilla Celebration ice cream dessert. A delicious combination of irresistibly smooth Vanilla and refreshingly fruity Strawberry ice cream swirled and topped with tasty strawberry sauce and strawberry pieces. It’s the perfect addition to a summer dessert to share with family and friends. Why not add a scoop of Strawberry and Vanilla Celebration ice cream to a summer Eton Mess dessert or a plate full of delicious summer fruits? As with all Carte D’Or ice cream, this product is made without artificial colours or flavourings. Indulge yourself in our delicious strawberry and vanilla ice cream treat made with irresistibly smooth vanilla and strawberry ice cream, it’s the perfect summer ice cream dessert. Carte D’Or has been the expert in ice cream for over 40 years since our beginnings as a dessert restaurant brand in France. Treat yourself and friends this summer to a deliciously indulgent scoop of Carte D'Or Strawberry & Vanilla Celebration, paired with your favourite dessert. If you like Carte D’Or Strawberry and Vanilla Celebration, why not try one of our other popular flavours? Including classic Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Indulgent Chocolate, and Mint Chocolate. For delicious recipes and more dessert inspiration visit our website.
- Treat yourself with Carte D'Or Strawberry and Vanilla Celebration ice cream dessert
- Irresistibly smooth vanilla with refreshing strawberry ice cream, swirled and topped with a tasty strawberry sauce
- Our delicious Carte D'Or Vanilla and Strawberry Celebration ice cream contains pieces of strawberries
- A delicious combination of irresistibly smooth Vanilla and refreshingly fruity Strawberry ice cream
- Our delicious strawberry and vanilla ice cream is the perfect addition to any dessert
- This frozen dessert is made without artificial flavourings and colours
- Pack size: 850ML
Ingredients: Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sucrose, strawberry puree (10%), glucose syrup, water, glucose-fructose syrup, strawberries (6%), coconut oil, whey solids (MILK), stabilisers (carrageenan, guar gum, locust bean gum), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), red beetroot juice concentrate, lemon juice from concentrate, carrot juice concentrate, acidity regulator (citric acid), flavourings, elderberry juice concentrate, modified starch, colour (curcumin). Contains Milk.Free from Irradiation and Meat.Not present Kosher, Vegetarian, Halal and Vegan.Yes Alcohol
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
850 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|718 kJ
|431 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|171 kcal
|103 kcal
|Fat (g)
|5.2 g
|3.1 g
|of which saturates (g)
|4.7 g
|2.8 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|29 g
|17 g
|of which sugars (g)
|24 g
|15 g
|Protein (g)
|1.9 g
|1.2 g
|Salt (g)
|0.09 g
|0.05 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 9 portions)
