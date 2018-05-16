Tesco Finest Free From Orange & Maple Shortbread Tin 160G

- Energy439kJ 105kcal5%
- Fat6.1g9%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195kJ
Product Description
- Gluten free all butter shortbread with Belgian milk chocolate chunks, Sicilian candied orange and Canadian maple syrup.
- Delicious gluten free all butter crumbly shortbread with Belgian milk chocolate chunks, Sicilian orange and sweet Canadian maple syrup for an indulgent treat at Christmas.
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (29%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cornflour, Maize Flour, Soya Flour, Sicilian Candied Orange (3.5%) [Orange Peel, Glucose Syrup, Sugar], Canadian Maple Syrup (1%), Salt, Orange Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tin. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2195kJ
|439kJ
|526kcal
|105kcal
|Fat
|30.6g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|19.5g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|57.9g
|11.6g
|Sugars
|23.5g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.0g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
