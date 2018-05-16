By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Free From Orange & Maple Shortbread Tin 160G

Tesco Finest Free From Orange & Maple Shortbread Tin 160G
£ 4.00
£2.50/100g
One shortbread
  • Energy439kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten free all butter shortbread with Belgian milk chocolate chunks, Sicilian candied orange and Canadian maple syrup.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (29%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cornflour, Maize Flour, Soya Flour, Sicilian Candied Orange (3.5%) [Orange Peel, Glucose Syrup, Sugar], Canadian Maple Syrup (1%), Salt, Orange Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tin. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2195kJ439kJ526kcal105kcal
Fat30.6g6.1g
Saturates19.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate57.9g11.6g
Sugars23.5g4.7g
Fibre3.6g0.7g
Protein3.0g0.6g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

