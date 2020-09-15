Tesco Plant Chef Caramelised Onion Meat Free Bangers 350g

- Energy645kJ 153kcal8%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 658kJ / 157kcal
Product Description
- Caramelised red onion, pea protein, vegetable suet, white onion, mushroom and seasoning.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Packed with sweet caramelised red onions, pea protein and mushrooms
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Red Onion (6%), Textured Pea Protein (5%), Palm Oil, White Onion, Pea Protein (3.5%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Guar Gum, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sugar, Pea Fibre, Maize Flour, Mushroom, Thyme, Parsley, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Balsamic vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Clove Powder, Dextrose, Cinnamon Powder.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12 mins Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 14 minutes Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 14 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Medium 12-14 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add bangers to pan and fry for 12-14 minutes, turning frequently.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350 g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 bangers (98g**)
|Energy
|658kJ / 157kcal
|645kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|18.1g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|4.4g
|Protein
|9.8g
|9.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 295g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
