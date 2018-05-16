Tesco Finest Indian Inspired Lamb Bake 700G
- Energy1548kJ 369kcal18%
- Fat13.4g19%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars10.1g11%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 490kJ / 117kcal
Product Description
- Lamb in a curried tomato and spinach sauce, topped with spiced potatoes.
- A flavoursome blend of spices with minced lamb and a rich tomato and spinach sauce. The sliced potato topping is finished with black onion seeds and chilli for a hit of extra flavour.
- A twist on a classic. Minced lamb in a rich tomato and spinach sauce, topped with sliced potatoes and black onion seeds.
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (Sulphites), Lamb (20%), Tomato, Onion, Spinach, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Lamb Fat, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Coriander, Tamarind Extract, Salt, Paprika, Turmeric, Cumin, Black Onion Seed, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Fenugreek, Chilli Flakes, Fennel, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 35-40 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 60 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and New Zealand lamb.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (316g**)
|Energy
|490kJ / 117kcal
|1548kJ / 369kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|43.5g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|6.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|15.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 700g typically weighs 632g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020